Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Seth R. Johnson Sells 5,148 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,148 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $28,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

