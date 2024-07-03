Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 3.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 3,563,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 27,070,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 58.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

