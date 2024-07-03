Toews Corp ADV Sells 7,800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.86 and its 200 day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.