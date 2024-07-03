Toews Corp ADV Sells 7,800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.86 and its 200 day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
