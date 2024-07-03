Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,548 shares of company stock worth $12,180,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

