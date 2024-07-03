TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $74,270.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRU opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

