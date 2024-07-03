Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $225.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

