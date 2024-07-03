Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

