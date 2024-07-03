Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $258.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.27 and its 200 day moving average is $253.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.