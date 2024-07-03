Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

