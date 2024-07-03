Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $203.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

