Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $465.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

