Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 651 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $145.39 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

