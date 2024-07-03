Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

