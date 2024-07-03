tru Independence LLC Invests $201,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

LLY opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $916.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $818.06 and its 200 day moving average is $743.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock worth $727,475,118. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

