Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 1,259.4% per year over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,058.8%.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWO. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

