Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,712,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

