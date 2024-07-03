UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.81. 2,235,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,877,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

UiPath Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

