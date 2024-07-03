UMA Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. UMA has a total market cap of $184.63 million and approximately $18.12 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,040,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,717,971 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

