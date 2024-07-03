Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UJO opened at GBX 15.72 ($0.20) on Wednesday. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.20. The company has a market cap of £16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Union Jack Oil in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

