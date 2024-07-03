United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.6%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $136.04 and last traded at $136.05. 527,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,040,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

