United States Lime & Minerals Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 15th (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $350.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $185.57 and a 1-year high of $378.78.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

