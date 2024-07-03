United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total value of $1,153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $317.05 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

