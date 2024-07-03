Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $198.00 to $242.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Display traded as high as $212.79 and last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 24703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.61.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 42.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

