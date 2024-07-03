US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.81

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 419066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
