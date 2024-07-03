US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.81

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 419066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.