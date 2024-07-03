USDX [Kava] Market Cap Hits $90.35 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $90.35 million and $294,304.61 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,154.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.56 or 0.00619348 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071660 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81146835 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,171.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.