Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Eric St Clair Stobart Purchases 3,330 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Eric St Clair Stobart bought 3,330 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £7,359.30 ($9,308.50).

Eric St Clair Stobart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £7,182.50 ($9,084.87).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

UEM opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £419.37 million, a PE ratio of 884.00 and a beta of 0.60. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.05).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Dividend Announcement

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

