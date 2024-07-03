Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 1,985 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06.

RingCentral Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE RNG opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,471,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,139,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 825,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after acquiring an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

