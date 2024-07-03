Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

VMI opened at $268.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $293.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.