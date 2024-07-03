Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.40. Valneva shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 4,771 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VALN shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Valneva Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Featured Articles

