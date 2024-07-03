VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

