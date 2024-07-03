Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.47. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

