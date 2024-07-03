Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.