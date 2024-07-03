Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

