Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $504.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day moving average is $467.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $457.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

