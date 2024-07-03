Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 154,345 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,345 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.71% of Gildan Activewear worth $44,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.0 %

GIL stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.