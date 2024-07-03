Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 474,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after buying an additional 104,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $6,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

