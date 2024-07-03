Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $32.95 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,190 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Federal Signal worth $32,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 81,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 156,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

