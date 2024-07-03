Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 15,871 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $43,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $509.00 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $519.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

