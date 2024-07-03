Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 231,045 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,045 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $40,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $153.72 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $146.88.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

