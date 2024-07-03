Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ventas alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Up 1.8 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.