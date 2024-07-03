Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,235.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00619951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00122847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00275218 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00071794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

