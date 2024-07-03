Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 15.3%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.98 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.98 ($0.09). 179,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 354,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Verici Dx Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 2.58.

About Verici Dx

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

