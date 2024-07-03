Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 18,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

