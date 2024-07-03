Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 2% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $12,706.93 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.00621106 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00122640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00276701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00071318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,733,597 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.