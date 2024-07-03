Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.81 and last traded at $84.24. Approximately 3,133,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,492,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

