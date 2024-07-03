Verum Partners LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $55,000. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.