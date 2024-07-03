Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.96

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1505807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

