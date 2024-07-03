Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Up to $85.98

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.98, but opened at $88.74. Vistra shares last traded at $91.23, with a volume of 1,126,872 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vistra by 90.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

