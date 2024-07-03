Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.50

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 3713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,845.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,845.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,438,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,595,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,623 shares of company stock worth $7,062,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

