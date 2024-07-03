W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC stock opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.